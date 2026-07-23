Andrew Kittredge Remains a Deep-League Waiver Wire Target Amidst Closer Committee in Baltimore
Andrew Kittredge has recorded a 3.86 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 25 strikeouts, and three saves. While the 36-year-old's overall line and his 20.7% strikeout rate are both middling, Kittredge has emerged as a ninth-inning option in Baltimore in recent weeks, with Orioles closer Ryan Helsley (elbow) currently on the 60-day injured list due to an elbow injury. Baltimore has also given save chances to right-hander Tyler Wells, who has pitched to a 2.94 ERA with a 20.6% K-BB rate so far this season. Still, dating back to June 24, Kittredge has now logged 11 consecutive appearances without allowing an earned run. Kittredge may not see every save chance for Baltimore the rest of the way, but he still profiles as a worthwhile waiver wire target in deeper league formats.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller