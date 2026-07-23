Corey Seager Could Take Live Batting Practice This Weekend
Corey Seager (back) has continued his hitting progression with machine work in the batting cage and has also continued to take ground balls and run the bases. He could potentially start taking live batting practice on Saturday or Sunday, according to MLB.com. Seager was placed on the 10-day injured list on July 1 with back discomfort, and his expected return is to be determined. Ezequiel Duran should continue to fill in at the 6 for as long as Seager remains out. It's been an injury-plagued and extremely disappointing 2026 campaign for Seager, a five-time All-Star and two-time World Series MVP. The 32-year-old veteran has played in only 51 games this year and is hitting .182/.292/.374 with a career-worst .667 OPS, 10 home runs, 25 RBI, 28 runs scored, and a stolen base in his 219 plate appearances. Fantasy managers definitely should not expect Seager to return until August at this point, and when he does, he could be rested often to prevent another injury down the stretch as Texas looks to get into the postseason.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com