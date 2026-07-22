Jacob Melton Remains a Stash Consideration for Stolen Base Potential
Jacob Melton is hitting .327 at Triple-A Durham since his return from the injured list back on June 24, with four doubles, three home runs, three steals, and a 7:11 BB:K over 13 games. For the season, the former second-rounder is hitting .272 with a solid .377 on-base percentage thanks to a 14.4 percent walk rate. The slugging percentage is good, too, at .500, but it is the speed that makes him intriguing for fantasy. The Rays' fifth-ranked prospect has swiped 20 bases in just 33 games for the Bulls, utilizing his 90th-percentile sprint speed. The 6-foot-2 slugger debuted with the Astros in 2025, showing off his speed then as well, with seven steals during his limited action. The 25-year-old could get the call to the majors again in the coming weeks, and with his speed, he's one of the top stash options for steals, with the potential to hit for a decent average and a little bit of pop to go along with it.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com