Cade Cavalli Is Worth Holding Despite His Coors Field Matchup
Cade Cavalli is scheduled to face the Rockies at Coors Field on Wednesday, July 22. That is a rough spot, and fantasy managers do not have to force him into their lineups. Cavalli is 6-4 with a 3.78 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, and 119 strikeouts over 104 2/3 innings. The right-hander has been sharper lately, posting a 3.60 ERA and 1.06 WHIP with 43 strikeouts against seven walks across his last seven starts. He also fanned nine without issuing a walk over six innings against the Athletics on Friday. Cavalli is now rostered in 48% of Yahoo leagues, while RotoBaller still places him in its 12-team range. The Coors matchup is dangerous. The season-long strikeout production is worth holding onto beyond one start.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller