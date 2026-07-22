Julio Rodriguez Returns to Mariners Lineup on Wednesday
Julio Rodriguez (leg) is serving as the designated hitter and will bat second for the team's game on Wednesday at home against the visiting Cincinnati Reds and right-hander Brady Singer, per MLB.com. Rodriguez was hit in the leg by a throw while running to first base on Monday night in the series opener against the Reds and was held out on Tuesday as a precaution, although he eventually entered the game and homered last night. The 25-year-old Dominican outfielder should be returned to starting fantasy lineups in all leagues now that he's recovered from his minor leg injury. The three-time All-Star and former American League Rookie of the Year in 2022 is currently hitting .258/.321/.426 with a .746 OPS, 15 home runs, 43 RBI, 48 runs scored, and 12 stolen bases in 91 games across 393 plate appearances in 2026. A third 30-30 season might not be in the cards for J-Rod this year due to injuries, but he is still a no-brainer must-start in all leagues when he's active. Rodriguez has struggled so far in July, going 3-for-13 with a homer, three RBI, two runs, two walks, and four strikeouts in just five games played after missing some time while on the concussion injured list.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com