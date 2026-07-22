Caleb Bonemer Still Trending Upward as He Settles in at Double-A
Caleb Bonemer was promoted to Double-A Birmingham in mid-June and is holding his own despite being one of the younger players at that level. The 20-year-old is slashing .250/.365/.409 with four home runs and three steals in 24 games, although the bulk of that production has come in the last 12 games alone. During that 12-game stretch, Chicago's top-ranked prospect is hitting .302 with all four of his home runs (including one in his latest game on Tuesday) and two of his three steals coming in that span, so he certainly appears to be getting more comfortable there. There has also been a notable drop in strikeout rate upon his promotion, with the right-handed hitter going from a 29.1 percent K% at High-A to a more palatable 23.1 percent K% at Double-A. The former second-round draft pick's stock has increased quite a bit year-over-year, with the 6-foot-1 slugger moving from No. 11 to No. 1 in Chicago's system and from outside the top 100 per MLB Pipeline to No. 16 overall. Though a major league debut likely won't come until sometime next season at the earliest, with a solid all-around skill set, he's become a coveted dynasty asset.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com