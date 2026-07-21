Nick Lodolo Set to Throw Bullpen on Wednesday
Nick Lodolo (finger) will attempt to throw a bullpen on Wednesday, per Charlie Goldsmith of FOX 19 Cincinnati. Lodolo is currently on the 15-day injured list due to a blister, which has been a recurring issue throughout his career to this point. Across 62 2/3 innings (12 starts) on the year, Lodolo has recorded a 3-2 record with a 4.60 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, and 50 strikeouts. The 27-year-old's strikeout rate has dipped from 24.3% in 2025 to 17.9% in 2026, while his walk rate has spiked to a career-worst 9.7%. If Lodolo can make it through his bullpen session without prohibitive discomfort, he could be on track to return from the IL as soon as he is eligible. However, he could also be facing an extended absence if the blister does not subside. With Lodolo on the shelf, Reds right-hander Rhett Lowder has rejoined the team's rotation for the time being.
Source: FOX 19 - Charlie Goldsmith
Source: FOX 19 - Charlie Goldsmith