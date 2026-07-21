Angels Fire Pro Scout for Filming Rockies Coaches

Jul 21, 2026, 4:38 PM ET

The Los Angeles Angels fired a pro scout who calls himself "The Baseball Spy" after filming Colorado Rockies coaches on his cell phone while working in the stands, according to Brittany Ghiroli and Sam Blum of The Athletic. The Angels had just hired Justin "Boomer" Prinstein last December. Scouts filming is generally considered a legal practice, but using technology to steal or decode signs is not allowed. The Rockies reported the incident to MLB, which alerted the Angels front office. Then-Angels general manager Perry Minasian fired Prinstein right away, according to multiple sources. It's believed that Prinstein acted on his own initiative and that the Angels won't face any punishment from MLB. Before his time with the Angels, Prinstein last worked for an MLB club in 2023 as an international scout with the Cincinnati Reds. At the time of his filming of the Rockies, Colorado was calling pitches from the dugout. "They can try," Rockies pitching coach Alon Leichman told The Athletic when asked in spring about teams attempting to steal signs. "It'd be absolutely hilarious if they tried."