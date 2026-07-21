Kyle Harrison To Begin Rehab Assignment July 31
Kyle Harrison (forearm) is scheduled for live batting practice Saturday before beginning a rehab assignment July 31, according to Hunter Baumgardt. Harrison landed on the 15-day injured list July 11, retroactive to July 9, with left forearm tightness. He said an MRI during the All-Star break came back "all good," then completed a bullpen session July 18. The Brewers still plan to build him back carefully rather than activate him as soon as he is eligible. Harrison was 8-2 with a 3.01 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, and 101 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings over 17 starts before the injury. He remains worth holding in fantasy leagues with an IL spot available.
Source: Hunter Baumgardt
Source: Hunter Baumgardt