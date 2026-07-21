Masyn Winn's Everyday Role Keeps Him in the 12-Team Mix
Masyn Winn has not supplied much power, but the everyday role keeps him in the 12-team conversation. He is batting .241 with four home runs, 42 RBI, 39 runs, and eight steals across 328 at-bats. Winn has started all four games since the All-Star break, each at shortstop and in the No. 6 spot. Monday was quiet, an 0-for-3 night with one strikeout in a 3-2 loss to the Angels. That is not really the point here. Winn plays, puts the ball in play often enough, and can steal a base. Not exciting. Still useful. His Yahoo roster rate remains at 34%, while RotoBaller lists him as an add in 12-team and deeper leagues. Winn is a low-ceiling middle infielder, but he can cover a roster hole without being a zero across the board.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller