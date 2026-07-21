Kaelen Culpepper's Injury Concerns Make 2026 Debut Unlikely
Kaelen Culpepper (glute) is currently on the seven-day injured list at Triple-A St. Paul with a glute strain but has put together a nice season so far. The injury is unfortunate because Culpepper had racked up 14 homers, 43 RBI, 54 runs scored, and 15 stolen bases all while hitting .272. He had amassed all those stats in just 250 at-bats this year. The right-handed hitting infielder is the Twins' No. 2 overall prospect. Culpepper, in his age-23 season, is producing at a high rate, but will likely need time to overcome his injury concerns. Because of that, 2027 looks like the more likely timeline for his big league debut. A high-upside target in dynasty leagues, fantasy managers this season should wait to see if he can return to full health in the second half of the season.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball