Zac Veen is a Promising Pickup For Later This Season
Zac Veen has shown a steady hand at Triple-A Albuquerque this season, producing solid stats and making a case for a second-half call up. Veen has racked up 16 homers and 61 RBI while scoring 60 runs and stealing 15 bases all while hitting .314. It's very solid all-around production from the talented left-handed hitter and could result in a big league shot in Colorado. Veen is the No. 13 overall prospect in the Rockies' system but his overall stats paint a much brighter picture. The 24-year-old is a five-tool prospect who could contribute to fantasy rosters as early as this season. Position prospects in Colorado always make for good fantasy pickups because of the hitting environment at Coors Field and Veen should be no exception. His rock solid profile makes him an excellent stash candidate in the second half for mid-to-deeper leagues.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball