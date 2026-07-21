Riley O'Brien Stumbles in Fifth Blown Save, Continues to Lose Fantasy Value
Riley O'Brien came into Monday's game with a 2-1 lead and struck out Mike Trout to start the inning. Unfortunately, things went downhill for him from there, as he gave up a single, a hit-by-pitch, a double, an intentional walk, and another hit-by-pitch to allow two runs and turn the 2-1 lead into a 3-2 defeat. The Cardinals bullpen collapsed on Sunday against the Diamondbacks as well, but O'Brien wasn't involved in that contest. The 31-year-old righty is 3-4 with a 3.76 ERA and 3.50 FIP on the season and has picked up 25 saves in his 41 games. He had seven saves in his previous eight scoreless outings, and he's still a strong closer, although his save opportunities have diminished as the Cardinals have started to struggle after their hot start. In most leagues, he's still worth holding at this point, but his value is slipping, and he would be a drop candidate in standard-sized leagues with more outings like Monday's.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN