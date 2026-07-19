Joey Logano Needs a Strong Run at North Wilkesboro

Jul 19, 2026, 2:14 PM ET
Heading into the 21st race of the season (North Wilkesboro on Sunday night), Joey Logano is 17th in the points standings and eight points behind the cutline for the final spot in the Chase. In other words, Logano needs a good run this weekend if he wants to keep his postseason hopes alive--and this is the perfect track for him to do so. Short, flat tracks are where Team Penske really thrives, and with North Wilkesboro being a 0.625-mile flat oval, it definitely fits that category. Over the last two All-Star Races here at North Wilkesboro, Logano has arguably had the best car, and the No. 22 Ford was strong in practice for the Window World 450 this weekend, ranking fifth-best in 30-lap average during the session. Logano will start from 10th-place for this weekend's race and should be able to run inside that mark all night. He's a solid DFS play on DraftKings at an affordable $9.5K salary. --Jordan McAbeeSource: Catchfence