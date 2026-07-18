Alex Karaban Logs 35 Minutes in Kings Summer League Win
Alex Karaban finished Friday's 92-90 Summer League win over Charlotte with 14 points, three assists and two rebounds across 35 minutes. The No. 29 pick, acquired from Cleveland in a draft-night deal, followed Wednesday's 21-point, five-three outing with another heavy-minute role, though he cooled off from deep at 2-for-8. Karaban missed the California Classic with a sprained right ankle and opened Vegas slowly, so the last two games are more encouraging than the uneven shooting line suggests. His fantasy path still leans on three-point volume, low-mistake passing, and whether Sacramento can carve out wing minutes behind its established forwards.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA