Jadarian Price to Be Counted on Heavily Early in the Season
Jadarian Price, and NFL Insider Adam Schefter believes the team's 2026 first-round pick will play a major role in filling what he considers the Seahawks' most obvious hole. The Super Bowl champions return 20 of 22 starters, but the most notable absence is Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, who signed a three-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency. Compounding the situation is the fact that Zach Charbonnet tore his ACL in a January playoff game and may not be available for a meaningful stretch at the start of the season. The Seahawks signed former Packer Emanuel Wilson to a one-year deal, and George Holani remains with the team after stepping into a depth role following Charbonnet's injury, but Price has the highest ceiling of the group and could rise quickly to the top of the depth chart when the full team gathers for training camp at the end of the month. At RotoBaller's RB26, Price is a player to target in the middle rounds of drafts, and if he is able to capitalize on his early-season opportunity, he could prove to be one of fantasy's best values in 2026.
Source: Adam Schefter
Source: Adam Schefter