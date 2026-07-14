Chris Brooks is an Interesting Dynasty Stash Option
Chris Brooks saw his value skyrocket over the summer. Normally, Brooks is an afterthought in the Packers' backfield, but he could become a consistent contributor this season. Lead back Josh Jacobs got into some legal trouble, and his status is still unclear at the moment. If Jacobs does get suspended, MarShawn Lloyd and Brooks would be in line for larger roles in the backfield. Brooks didn't see much of the field last season, rushing for 106 yards on 27 carries with Green Bay. He remains the most trustworthy option between the two, with Lloyd only having six carries to his name in two years. If something happens to Jacobs, Brooks could become the starter in the short term. Otherwise, Brooks isn't a bad stash for dynasty managers as Jacobs' handcuff.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference