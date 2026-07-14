Is Jayden Higgins a Breakout Receiver to Target in Fantasy Drafts?
Jayden Higgins is expected to see his role in the passing game grow in 2026 as he and quarterback C.J. Stroud further refine their connection and his understanding of coverages improves, according to Mike Jones of The Athletic. The 23-year-old 6-foot-4, 215-pound receiver impressed the Texans after they took him with the 34th overall pick in the second round out of Iowa State, catching 41 of his 68 targets for 525 yards and six touchdowns in 17 regular-season games (10 starts). Nico Collins remains Houston's unquestioned alpha WR1, but increased production from Higgins will help ease the pressure on Collins, who led the Texans with 71 catches for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns on 120 targets in 2025. Higgins has drawn praise this offseason as the team's WR2, and he could benefit from an improved offensive line in his sophomore campaign now that veteran Christian Kirk is gone. RotoBaller has Higgins ranked as the No. 55 fantasy WR going into 2026, making him a nice under-the-radar breakout target late in upcoming drafts.
Source: The Athletic - Mike Jones
Source: The Athletic - Mike Jones