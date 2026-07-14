Jordan Love an Intriguing Dynasty Buy-Low Candidate Ahead of 2026
Jordan Love completed 66.3% of his pass attempts for 3,381 yards, 23 touchdowns, and six interceptions. The 27-year-old has established himself as an efficient and effective NFL quarterback, leading Green Bay to the playoffs in all three of his seasons as a starter. However, Love's lack of rushing upside combined with the Packers' run-heavy offensive approach has limited his fantasy viability. Love finished as the QB18 in per-game fantasy scoring in 2024 and the QB21 by the same metric in 2025. Still, Love may finally be fully healthy in 2026 after battling knee, thumb, and concussion issues over the past two seasons. He should also get more out of key pass-catchers in tight end Tucker Kraft (knee) and Jayden Reed, who combined to miss 19 games last season. Love may not offer high-end QB1 upside, but he may be worth buying low on in dynasty formats ahead of what could be a resurgent 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller