Klay Thompson Drawing Strong Interest From Miami
Klay Thompson has emerged as a player of strong interest to the Miami Heat, regardless of whether LeBron James joins Miami. The hang-up is cost, with Thompson owed $17.5 million in the final year of his deal and Marc Stein reporting that Dallas prefers to explore trades before a buyout. Thompson averaged 11.7 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.4 assists while shooting 38.3% on 7.6 three-point attempts across 69 games last season. A Heat move would help his role security more than his fantasy ceiling, since he is now mostly a three-point specialist who rarely supplies enough rebounds, assists, or defensive stats to cover cold shooting stretches.
Source: Miami Herald
Source: Miami Herald