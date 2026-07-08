Tory Horton Still Waiting on a Clear Seattle Role
Tory Horton is still interesting enough to hold in deeper dynasty leagues, but he needs more than last year's touchdown burst to become a real redraft target. Horton caught only 13 passes for 161 yards in eight games as a rookie, though five of those catches went for touchdowns, and he added a 95-yard punt-return score before a shin injury sent him to injured reserve. That kind of splash keeps him from being forgotten, especially with a full training-camp return expected. The problem is the receiving role. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp, and Rashid Shaheed are the names on Seattle's official depth chart, and Shaheed is also listed first on both return spots. RotoBaller has Horton buried outside the top 260 overall and around WR107, with no listed ADP, so the market is not asking managers to pay much. He is fine as a dynasty bench hold, but redraft managers can wait until camp reports show an actual offensive role.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller