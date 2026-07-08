J.J. Spaun a Boom-or-Bust Option at Scottish Open

Jul 8, 2026, 11:21 AM ET
After missing the cut in his U.S. Open title defense, J.J. Spaun bounced back nicely with a T7 finish at the Travelers Championship, his seventh top-25 result in his last 10 starts. He now turns to the Scottish Open, where he has a missed cut and a T59 in two previous appearances. This season, Spaun ranks eighth in strokes gained tee to green (+1.124 per round), fifth on approach (+0.710), 34th off the tee (+0.283), and 45th in total driving, all key stats at The Renaissance Club. The biggest concern remains the putter, where he ranks 128th on Tour, losing -0.367 strokes per round. He also lacks elite length off the tee, ranking 103rd in driving distance. Spaun is playing great golf right now, but at $8,500 on DraftKings, is a boom-or-bust candidate given his shaky history at this tournament.
--Dakota Legg - RotoBallerSource: PGA Tour