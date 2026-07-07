Hunter Goodman Scratched Due to Wrist Injury
Hunter Goodman (wrist) was scratched from the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the division-rival Los Angeles Dodgers after he jammed his wrist on Monday night on a play at the plate, according to Thomas Harding of MLB.com. Goodman said he doesn't have a lot of information on the injury at this point. He should be considered day-to-day until we know more about his injury. Fantasy managers will want to check back on Wednesday to see if he's ready to return to the lineup in L.A. Braxton Fulford is doing the catching for right-hander Michael Lorenzen on Tuesday and will bat eighth against Dodgers left-hander Justin Wrobleski. The 26-year-old Goodman was a first-time All-Star in his first full season in Colorado in 2025, hitting 31 homers while driving in 91. He has backed that up and then some in 2026 in his fourth major-league season, as he's currently hitting .251/.318/.545 with an .863 OPS, 27 homers, 51 RBI, 58 runs scored, and five stolen bases in 85 games played. When active, Goodman is an elite fantasy catcher and is a must-start.
Source: MLB.com - Thomas Harding
Source: MLB.com - Thomas Harding