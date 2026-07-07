Tommy Edman Back in the Lineup Against Rockies
Tommy Edman (ankle, foot) is starting in left field and will bat fifth for Tuesday's game against the division-rival Colorado Rockies and right-hander Michael Lorenzen at Dodger Stadium, per MLB.com. Edman missed the last two games after being hit by a pitch on his surgically-repaired ankle/foot, but he'll return to action for the second game of the series versus the Rockies on Tuesday. The 31-year-old veteran switch-hitter only has 49 at-bats so far in 2026 after recovering from surgery, but he's hitting .347 in the small sample size with a home run, nine RBI, six runs scored, and a stolen base in 17 games and 59 plate appearances. With limited power and speed upside, Edman has a low fantasy ceiling, but he can still be valuable for depth in deeper fantasy leagues on the best team in baseball with eligibility at second base, third base, and the outfield in Yahoo leagues. Edman has hit .400 with a 1.100 OPS in just five career at-bats against Lorenzen.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com