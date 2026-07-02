Willson Contreras Suspended Seven Games
Willson Contreras has been suspended for seven games for his actions during and following a benches-clearing incident against the Washington Nationals on Sunday, according to Rob Bradford of WEEI. It's unclear if Contreras will appeal the suspension, but if he doesn't, he won't be eligible to return for the BoSox until just before the All-Star break on July 11. Boston has a scheduled day off on Thursday and are set to begin a weekend series on Friday in Anaheim against the Los Angeles Angels. The 34-year-old former catcher is having a fine first full season in Beantown, hitting .283/.377/.529 with a .906 OPS, 18 home runs, 53 RBI, 42 runs scored, and three stolen bases in 293 at-bats. In his last 10 games, he's gone 10-for-34 (.294) with two homers, three doubles, nine RBI, six runs, and a stolen base in 38 plate appearances. Fantasy managers will need to check back on Friday to see if Contreras is appealing his suspension. If he appeals, he'll be allowed to continue playing until the league makes a decision.
Source: WEEI - Rob Bradford
Source: WEEI - Rob Bradford