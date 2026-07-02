David Bednar Returns From Paternity List on Thursday
David Bednar from the paternity list. Bednar will return to the back end of New York's bullpen after he missed the entire three-game series against the Detroit Tigers to begin the week as he welcomed his child into the world. The Yankees have a scheduled day off on Thursday, but Bednar will be available if a save situation arises in Friday's series opener against the visiting Minnesota Twins. The 31-year-old veteran is in his first full season with the Yankees in 2026 and has gone 2-3 with a 3.09 ERA (2.68 FIP), 1.23 WHIP, 16 saves, 40 strikeouts, and 12 walks in 35 innings out of the bullpen. Bednar is currently tied with Aroldis Chapman and Raisel Iglesias for ninth among relievers in MLB in saves this season. He didn't allow a single run in nine appearances in June, with his last earned run coming in a save against the division-rival Toronto Blue Jays on May 18. Bednar needs to be returned to all starting fantasy lineups with the holiday weekend approaching.
Source: Yankees PR Department
Source: Yankees PR Department