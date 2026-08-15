Trea Turner Exits Early Due to Knee Injury
Trea Turner (knee) left early during Saturday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Turner exited the game after fouling a pitch off his right knee, according to Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer. He was removed from the game in the eighth inning with the Phillies already leading big. The team was likely just being cautious, especially with a big lead on the scoreboard late in the contest. Before leaving, Turner went 1-for-3 with a single, a run scored, and a walk. Justin Crawford replaced him in the lineup while Edmundo Sosa took over at shortstop. Fantasy managers should check back after the game for another update on his injury.
Source: Scott Lauber
Source: Scott Lauber