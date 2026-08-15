Steven Cruz Is Taking Over the Ninth
Steven Cruz picked up his fourth save Friday, August 14, working a scoreless ninth in a 7-6 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Cruz allowed one hit and struck out one, freezing Mike Trout for the final out. It was another ninth-inning chance for the right-hander, who has now recorded all four of his saves over his last 15 appearances. Cruz has been much better than his 4.17 season ERA suggests lately, posting a 2.40 ERA and 0.87 WHIP across those 15 outings. Alex Lange has moved into lower-leverage work, while Cruz has been getting the ninth more often. The job isn't completely secure yet, but Cruz is clearly the arm to chase from this bullpen right now. Yahoo managers haven't moved much yet, either, with Cruz rostered in just 6% of leagues. He's worth grabbing in deeper formats for anyone looking to add saves.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller