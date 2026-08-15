Tyler Glasnow Looks Dominant in Latest Rehab Start
Tyler Glasnow (back) looks about ready to return to the Dodgers' starting rotation after a dominant showing in his latest minor-league rehab start on Friday night with Triple-A Oklahoma City. In his third rehab start, Glasnow threw 3 2/3 scoreless innings with no hits allowed, two walks, and eight strikeouts against Triple-A Albuquerque. The 32-year-old veteran threw 39 of his 67 pitches for strikes on the night after giving up just one run in 4 2/3 innings in his first two rehab outings. The Dodgers are expected to have Glasnow make one more rehab appearance in the minors next week before reinstating him from the 60-day injured list. The former All-Star has high-end stuff when he's healthy on one of the best teams in baseball, so he should be scooped up immediately if he's available on the waiver wire in your league. Glasnow went 3-0 with a 2.72 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, and 49 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings across seven starts before he landed on the IL back in early May. He's only available in 10% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: Milb.com
Source: Milb.com