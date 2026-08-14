Termarr Johnson Suffers Torn ACL and LCL
Termarr Johnson (knee) has suffered a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee. Johnson suffered a knee injury on August 8 when he landed awkwardly after stumbling over first base. He's scheduled to be examined by Dr. Dan Cooper next week, but it sounds like bad news for Johnson. This season, Johnson was slashing .199/.336/.319 with eight home runs, 37 RBI, and 24 stolen bases across 96 games with Triple-A Indianapolis. The former first-round pick is going to miss the rest of this season, and it's unclear when he'll be ready to play again.
Source: Colin Beazley
Source: Colin Beazley