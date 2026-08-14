Anthony Edwards Returns to Off-Guard Role
Anthony Edwards should move back into more of an off-ball scoring role after coach Chris Finch admitted the team "did Anthony a bit of a disservice" by putting the ball in his hands so often last season. Finch said the LaMelo Ball trade gives Minnesota a true point guard, allowing Edwards to return to his natural position and attack more as a scorer and spot-up threat. Edwards averaged 28.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.4 steals, and 3.4 threes last season, while Ball brings a 20.1-point, 7.1-assist profile from a 72-game year. Edwards' assists may dip, but cleaner scoring chances could offset that for fantasy managers.
Source: Charlie Walton
Source: Charlie Walton