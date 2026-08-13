Klint Kubiak Says Raiders' Starting QB Job is Kirk Cousins' to Lose
Kirk Cousins' job to lose. Following their 27-14 preseason loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Kubiak said, "Kirk's been getting the reps with the 1s, and it's his job to lose." Cousins had a strong first drive in Thursday night's game, completing five of six passes for 50 yards and a touchdown to tight end Michael Mayer. While rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza had a solid night as well, Kubiak's commitment to Cousins has dropped Mendoza on fantasy draft boards this season. If Cousins starts in Week 1, he will likely be a non-factor in fantasy leagues this season, while Mendoza's stock will fall in Superflex leagues.
Source: Ryan McFadden - ESPN
Source: Ryan McFadden - ESPN