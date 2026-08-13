Bradley Beal Agrees to Return to Clippers
Bradley Beal has agreed to return to the Los Angeles Clippers on a two-year, $13.2 million contract that includes a player option for the second season, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The three-time All-Star heads back to a reshaped Clippers backcourt with James Harden gone, Darius Garland now running the offense, and Kawhi Leonard's pending Toronto trade still unresolved. Beal's first season in Los Angeles fell apart quickly, as he played only six games before season-ending hip surgery and averaged 8.2 points and 1.7 assists in 20.2 minutes on 37.5 percent shooting. Health is the biggest issue, and a guard mix featuring Garland, Kris Dunn, Kobe Sanders, and Keaton Wagler leaves Beal as more of a role-and-recovery watch than a fantasy target.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania