Tucker Kraft Tracking to be Ready for Week 1
Tucker Kraft (knee) is tracking to be ready for the Week 1 regular-season opener. The biggest question now before the start of the regular season is whether the Packers will give Kraft a contract extension that will make him the highest-paid tight end in the league. It remains to be seen if Kraft will play in the preseason at all, but even if he doesn't, it looks like fantasy managers will have him available to begin the 2026 campaign. The 25-year-old former third-rounder in 2023 from South Dakota State was in the midst of a breakout year before tearing his ACL, as he caught 32 of 44 targets for 489 yards and six touchdowns in just eight starts. There isn't going to be any real discount on Kraft in fantasy football drafts because of his serious knee issue from a year ago, with many pundits predicting his breakout to come in 2026 if he can stay healthy all year. RotoBaller currently has Kraft ranked as the No. 5 fantasy TE, behind Brock Bowers, Trey McBride, Colston Loveland, and Tyler Warren.
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport