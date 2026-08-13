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Ryan Flournoy Is Getting Harder to Ignore in Redraft Leagues

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Aug 13, 2026, 2:58 PM ET

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy has moved a long way from the practice-squad spot he held at the start of last season. He finished 2025 with 40 catches for 475 yards and four touchdowns on 56 targets, and Dallas now lists him as a starting receiver alongside CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. That matters, even if the target ceiling is still pretty obvious. Flournoy's two 100-yard games last year both came when the Cowboys needed more from him, including a 9-115-1 line against Detroit after Lamb left with a concussion. He has kept building on that this summer. Dallas has talked openly about his improved route running and consistency, and Brian Schottenheimer has praised the work he put in during the offseason. KaVontae Turpin is still getting first-team reps, while Jake Ferguson gives Dak Prescott another established option in the middle of the field. Flournoy is RotoBaller's WR63, so nobody is asking him to become a weekly starter right away. For deeper leagues, though, the WR3 role and the flashes he showed last season make him a reasonable late-round swing.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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