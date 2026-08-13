Dontayvion Wicks Looking Like Eagles' WR2 in Training Camp
Dontayvion Wicks keeps making noise in training camp. John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia called Wicks the Eagles' WR2 on Thursday and said he was "outstanding again" before highlighting another connection with Jalen Hurts. Wicks beat cornerback Riq Woolen for a touchdown on the play, talked a little trash afterward and then celebrated with Hurts. This hasn't been a one-day flash, either. Wicks has been making plays throughout camp, including a one-handed grab earlier this month, and Philadelphia has him with the starting group on its first unofficial depth chart. The Eagles acquired him from Green Bay in April after he caught 30 passes for 332 yards and two touchdowns last season. He has 108 catches for 1,328 yards and 11 scores through three NFL seasons. With A.J. Brown now in New England, there was always going to be room for another receiver to step forward. So far, Wicks looks like he is doing exactly that.
Source: John Clark
Source: John Clark