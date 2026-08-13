Chiefs Lead Polymarket Odds for Tyreek Hill
Tyreek Hill (knee) continues to be connected to his former team, but the latest link to the Kansas City Chiefs comes from a prediction market rather than an NFL report. According to NFL Rumors, Kansas City is currently the leading team on Polymarket's market for where Hill will play in 2026. The Chiefs are only around 12%, however, so this is hardly an indication that a reunion is close. Hill remains unsigned after Miami released him in February and is still working his way back from the major left knee injury he suffered last September. The 32-year-old said in July that he still had "no power" in the leg and has not announced a timetable for his return. Kansas City was reportedly planning to monitor Hill's recovery earlier in the offseason, but there has been no verified indication that a deal is currently in the works. For now, the Chiefs connection remains speculation rather than a developing transaction.
Source: NFL Rumors
Source: NFL Rumors