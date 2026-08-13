Zay Flowers Returns to Team Drills on Thursday
Zay Flowers (quadriceps) returned to team drills at training camp practice on Thursday, according to Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Banner. The Ravens held Flowers out of team drills earlier this week due to a minor left-quad contusion, but he's back in team drills now. Even though he appears to be back to full health, the Ravens are expected to hold their top wideout out of the preseason opener this Saturday against the Philadelphia Eagles. The 25-year-old former 22nd overall pick from Boston College had a career-high 1,211 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 17 starts in 2025 for his second straight 1,000-yard campaign in his third year in the NFL. Flowers is without question Baltimore's WR1, and he could have an even higher target share in new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle's scheme in 2026. Especially in PPR leagues, Flowers has a high fantasy floor as a low-end WR1/high-end WR2 target in upcoming drafts.
Source: The Baltimore Banner - Jonas Shaffer
Source: The Baltimore Banner - Jonas Shaffer