Brian Thomas Jr. to Be Showcased in X Role
Brian Thomas Jr. could find renewed success as a field-stretcher in 2026. After experimenting with more of an in-traffic role last season, the team wants to make better use of his speed, which NFL reporter Cameron Wolfe described as his superpower. Thomas is expected to be featured in a similar X-role to the one that netted Brandin Cooks 80 receptions and 1,204 yards while working in this offense with the Rams in 2018, and Wolfe has been told that "it's night and day how he's looked in training camp this year compared to last year." Thomas is RotoBaller's WR34, and while his spike weeks will likely prove capable of single-handedly deciding a handful of fantasy matchups, in a crowded Jaguars receiver room, weekly consistency could still be hard to come by.
Source: Cameron Wolfe
Source: Cameron Wolfe