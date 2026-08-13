Cardinals Believe Trey McBride Can Still Do More
Trey McBride's 126 receptions in 2025 were a single-season positional record, while his 252.9 half-PPR fantasy points were almost 90 more than the next closest tight end, but new head coach Mike LaFleur indicated on Wednesday a belief that the first-team All-Pro still has room for growth. "Here was your route tree since you've been here... What can we expand off it?" he recounted to the media. "I think he can have maybe a deeper intermediate route tree." Among 53 tight ends with at least 25 targets in 2025, McBride's 9.8 yards per reception ranked 34th, and while his underneath work allowed him to dominate in PPR leagues, the addition of more explosive plays could raise his ceiling even higher in 2026. The two-time Pro Bowler is RotoBaller's TE2 and a player who rarely escapes the second round of drafts.
Source: Theo Mackie
Source: Theo Mackie