Quinshon Judkins Primed for Workhorse Role
Quinshon Judkins is healthy and getting plenty of work as he heads into his second season. Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.com reports that the plan is for Judkins to be the workhorse in Todd Monken's offense, and that has shown up in camp with carries and catches. Judkins ran 230 times for 827 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games as a rookie, adding 26 receptions for 171 yards. Running backs coach Duce Staley believes he can handle all three downs, so the receiving work is worth watching after a fairly modest rookie total. The other encouraging part is his health. Judkins fractured his fibula and dislocated his ankle in Week 16, had surgery in December, and worked his way back during the offseason program. He has not missed a day of camp, and Petrak reports he looked 100 percent when practices began. Dylan Sampson will still get work, but Cleveland clearly wants Judkins at the center of the backfield. He is currently No. 57 overall in RotoBaller's PPR rankings.
Source: BrownsZone
Source: BrownsZone