DeVonta Smith Will Not Practice on Tuesday
DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and rookie first-rounder Makai Lemon (hamstring) will miss another day of training camp practice on Tuesday, according to Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal. Smith is missing a fifth straight day of practice due to a hamstring injury, but he was seen doing some running before practice, and the Eagles are not concerned that his injury will keep him from suiting up in the 2026 regular-season opener in Week 1. Philly is being extra cautious with Smith, who is their new No. 1 receiver now that Pro Bowler A.J. Brown is in New England. The 27-year-old former 10th overall pick out of the University of Alabama had the third 1,000-yard season of his career in 2025 and added four touchdowns in 17 regular-season games. With more targets coming his way and a higher floor for fantasy managers, Smith is now being viewed as a low-end WR1 as the Eagles' new No. 1 receiver, even though he's missing time in training camp with an injury. The fact that Smith was doing some running before practice on Tuesday means he could be back sooner rather than later.
Source: Delaware News Journal - Martin Frank
Source: Delaware News Journal - Martin Frank