Jordan Love Has Better Timing with Starting Wide Receivers
Jordan Love believes his timing and chemistry with the starting receivers have improved this training camp. After spreading the ball to more weapons last season, Love said working mostly with Jayden Reed, Christian Watson, and Matthew Golden has accelerated their timing, something they couldn't do a year ago given their depth. "You build trust and understanding of where guys are going to be and how things time up." The Packers traded wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks to the Philadelphia Eagles and let Romeo Doubs walk this offseason. While both departures could cause problems if Reed, Watson, or Golden get injured, Love should be in a good spot with all three receivers early in 2026.
Source: Ryan Wood - USA Today
Source: Ryan Wood - USA Today