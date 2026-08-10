Justin Herbert Growing More Comfortable in Chargers New Offense
Justin Herbert is growing comfortable in his new offensive scheme, according to ESPN's Kris Rhim. Under new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, Herbert has improved his timing and has been sharp and accurate with his receivers. Herbert's fantasy value has declined over the past two seasons under Greg Roman, averaging 17.3 fantasy points per game, 2.4 points below his previous average from his first four seasons. If McDaniel's offense unlocks more passing volume than Roman's, Herbert could return to his old form as a consistent Top-5 quarterback. Fantasy managers should expect Herbert to rank as a mid-QB1 in 2026 drafts.
Source: Kris Rhim - ESPN
Source: Kris Rhim - ESPN