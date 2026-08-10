Brock Purdy Gaining Chemistry With Rookie Receiver
Brock Purdy had one of his better practices of training camp on Monday and continues to build chemistry with rookie second-round wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling, with veterans Mike Evans and Christian Kirk still sitting out with injuries, according to Marc Adams of 49ers Web Zone. Purdy connected with several receivers on Monday for explosive plays, including with Stribling for a 50-yard touchdown down the right sideline. Purdy also connected with Demarcus Robinson on a couple of deep throws, and he had another explosive play with veteran Deebo Samuel Sr. Stribling has continued to make plays for the 49ers' offense, and his work ethic has drawn praise from WRs coach Leonard Hankerson. With Ricky Pearsall (knee) done for the year, Purdy and Stribling could be hooking up for big gains down the field a lot in 2026. Even with injuries already prevalent throughout the 49ers' locker room in training camp, Purdy is an obvious bounce-back candidate this season after missing a large chunk of 2025 with a foot injury. Fantasy managers should view him as a low-end QB1/high-end QB2 target in upcoming drafts.
Source: 49ers Web Zone - Marc Adams
Source: 49ers Web Zone - Marc Adams