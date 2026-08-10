Michael Penix Jr. has Good Day in 7-on-7 Drills
Michael Penix Jr. (knee) had a good day in training camp practice on Monday while working in 7-on-7 drills, according to Tori McElhaney of the team's official website. Penix looked strong in the pocket and "worked the middle of the field well," hitting receiver Drake London several times. The lefty QB also dropped a long ball into tight end Kyle Pitts Sr.'s arms around 25 yards down the field, down the sideline. It's nice to hear for Penix, but the 26-year-old has yet to be cleared for team drills after suffering a partially torn ACL in his left knee in Week 11 of the 2025 season. The Falcons have yet to name a starter in their QB competition this summer between Penix and former Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, but all signs point to Tua getting the nod, at least to begin the 2026 regular season. Penix will almost certainly sit out Friday's preseason opener against the Denver Broncos, and he'll most likely be holding the clipboard on the sideline for Tagovailoa in Week 1 of the regular season against the Pittsburgh Steelers. His redraft and dynasty value has tanked going into his third year in the NFL.
Source: AtlantaFalcons.com - Tori McElhaney
Source: AtlantaFalcons.com - Tori McElhaney