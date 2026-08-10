Jalen Royals Continues to Draw Targets in Training Camp
Jalen Royals continues to draw targets from quarterback Patrick Mahomes in training camp this summer, and he hauled in a touchdown pass deep down the field in practice on Monday, according to Pete Sweeney of The Kansas City Star. Royals made a minimal impact last year as a rookie after he was selected in the fourth round out of Utah State, catching just two of three targets for four yards in seven games played for the Chiefs. However, the 23-year-old has made some noise in camp this summer with Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, and rookie Cyrus Allen recently missing practice time due to injuries. It's something to watch as the summer progresses, but as long as all of the Chiefs' pass-catchers are ready for the start of the 2026 regular season, Royals will be in a depth role without enough playing time to matter in most fantasy football leagues. With Allen also impressing in camp, Royals could be the WR5 heading into Week 1 behind Rice, Worthy, Tyquan Thornton, and Allen. At best, Royals is a stash in dynasty/keeper leagues for his long-term upside and athleticism at the WR position.
Source: The Kansas City Star - Pete Sweeney
Source: The Kansas City Star - Pete Sweeney