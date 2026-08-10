J.K. Dobbins Dealing With Soft-Tissue Issue
J.K. Dobbins left Monday's practice because of a soft-tissue issue, head coach Sean Payton said, according to Parker Gabriel. Payton did not identify the affected area or provide a timetable for Dobbins' return. He also acknowledged concern over the number of muscle injuries Denver has dealt with during training camp and said the team added a warm-down period at the end of practice as part of its response. The update gives some clarity on why Dobbins left the field with trainers earlier Monday, but there still is not enough information to determine whether he will miss additional practice time. UPDATE: Per Aric DiLalla of the team's official website, Dobbins is expected to be fine.
Source: Parker Gabriel
Source: Parker Gabriel