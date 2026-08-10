Carson Beck Back Working With Third-Team Offense
Carson Beck was back working primarily with the third-team offense during Sunday's practice, and he was not particularly sharp, according to team reporter Darren Urban. While he did rally with a pair of touchdown throws late in practice, the offense was reportedly a step behind the defense for much of the day. Beck was a third-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and there is an expectation that he could see starting work at some point as a rookie. His performance in the Hall of Fame Game offered reassurance to fantasy managers weighing the late-season upside of players like Trey McBride or Jeremiyah Love. However, Beck will still need to establish consistency and show he can run the offense without significant drop-off to remove some of the lingering doubt surrounding his high-profile teammates.
Source: Darren Urban
Source: Darren Urban