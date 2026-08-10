Jordan Mason a Standout Throughout Vikings Camp
Jordan Mason led the team in rushing attempts, yards, and touchdowns in 2025, and after arriving at training camp in exceptional shape, he's drawn the praise of beat reporters throughout the summer, with The Athletic's Alec Lewis the most recent to label him as a camp standout. Listing Mason as one of four running backs to make the team in his latest 53-man roster projection, Lewis points out the explosiveness he's shown in team drills while also acknowledging the trust that head coach Kevin O'Connell has in veteran Aaron Jones Sr. Jones is now 31 years old and missed five games in 2025, so the team could opt to keep him fresh in his 10th season by limiting some of his between-the-tackles touches and using him more in the passing game, opening an opportunity for Mason to claim the bulk of early-down and goal-line work. At RotoBaller's RB37, Mason is a late-round target with double-digit touchdown potential in what should be an improved Vikings offense.
Source: Alec Lewis - The Athletic
Source: Alec Lewis - The Athletic